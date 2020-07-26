Paid obituary
Beverly J. (DeMoss) Robison, 58, of Rantoul, IL passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her home.
She was born April 10, 1962 in Oxnard, CA, a daughter of Gerald and Dolores (Bieberle) DeMoss. She married her soulmate, Tim Robison on Dec. 19, 1981, in Oxnard. He survives.
Also surviving three sons, Jeffery (Megan) Robison of Rantoul, William (Emily) Robison of Rantoul and Jesse (Jamie) Kesler of Rantoul; two brothers brothers, Jon DeMoss of Oxnard and Darell DeMoss of Camarillo, CA; a sister, Sandy DeMoss Miller of Ventura, CA, and 10 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a sister.
Bev graduated from Rio Mesa High School, Oxnard, in 1980. She worked at the Rantoul Arby’s for 10 years as well as a teacher’s aide at the Rantoul City Schools and Rantoul Township High School. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Rantoul.
Bev loved to bake and participated in many baking contests. Her grandchildren were the center of her world; she loved the times she spent with them.
The family will have a private funeral service at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 East Grove, Rantoul.
In accordance with health precautions, an outdoor visitation, with cars entering the west side of Lux Memorial, will be held from 5 – 7 on Wednesday evening.