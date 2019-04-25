Betty Wilson Murray of Champaign died Monday, April 22, 2019.
A Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Champaign. Burial will be in Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy.
Mrs. Murray was born May 22, 1927, a daughter of Walter and Nellie Madigan Wilson. She married her husband of 70 years, John Murray, in February 1948. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are seven children, Anne Murray of Bloomington, Minn., Joan Hardwick (GT) of Champaign, Mary Taylor, Alice Murray and Jane Murray, all of Dallas, Jack Murray (Patti) of Champaign and Tom Murray (Jane) of Tuscaloosa, Ala. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Murray graduated with highest honors from Champaign High School in 1945. She attended Illinois State Normal University, majoring in education. She taught grades one through eight in a one-room country schoolhouse in Hensley Township, Champaign County. In February 1948, she retired from formal teaching when she married.
She was the past president of the Fisher PTA, Dewey Homemakers Extension and Mercy Hospital Auxiliary. She was a 4-H leader for her daughters. She was a talented artist who won several local awards for her paintings and was known for her culinary ability.
Mrs. Murray and her husband enjoyed traveling the country to see other regions and learn. They visited 49 of the 50 states. They were proud of their Irish heritage and that their families had been a part of Champaign County agriculture for more than 150 years.
They were members of St. Malachy Catholic Church, Rantoul, until 1978, when they moved to Champaign to become members of St. Matthew Catholic Church.
Memorials may be made to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank, eifoodbank.org.