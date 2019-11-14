Betty J. McDuffee, 81, of Ivesdale, and formerly of Urbana, mother of a Thomasboro resident, died at 3:57 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, rural Champaign.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
She was born July 30, 1938, in Cobden, a daughter of Russell D. and Beulah (Shingleton) Toler.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Beckett Daily (Dan) of Thomasboro and Sherie Grammer (Larry) of Ivesdale; a son, Bill Beckett (Bonni) of Champaign; six grandchildren, Shawn Beckett (Fraya), Christopher Beckett, Amanda Grammer, Ashley Donenella (James), Austin Beckett (Andrea), and Nathan Grammer; and a great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Donald Beckett and Michael Beckett; two brothers, Frank Toler and Don Toler; and a sister, Shirley Lovett.
She worked for AC HumKo in the Quality Control Department. for more than 20 years. She enjoyed quilting, the St. Louis Cardinals, crossword puzzles, U of I sports, dogs, and teaching her grandchildren about cooking.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice, 1501 Interstate Drive, Champaign, IL 61820.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.