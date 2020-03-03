Bernard L. (Ben) Emkes, 98, of Seymour, Ind., a native of Rantoul, died at 12:55 a.m. March 1, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Zion Lutheran Church, Seymour. Burial will follow in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery with full military graveside rites conducted by VFW Post 1925, American Legion Post 89, Disabled Veterans 47, Korean and Vietnam Veterans, all of Seymour.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Voss & Sons Funeral Service, Seymour, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mr. Emkes was born in 1922 in Rantoul, a son of John and Sadie (Bartell) Emkes.
He was married almost 74 years to the former Orpha H. Rachuy of Westbrook, Minn. She survives.
Also surviving are their eight children, Dr. Bernard (Marta) Emkes, Joan (Dr. William) Whitaker, Mark (Conchi) Emkes, Sandra (Michael) Burroughs, Michael (Cindy) Emkes, Jane (Paul) Schlesinger, John Emkes and Jana (Scott) Gray; 14 grandchildren, 14 grandchildren, Cory (Samantha) Emkes, Andrew (Lisa) Whitaker, Brandon (Katy) Emkes, Jonathan (Louise) Whitaker, Joseph (Michaela) Whitaker, Allison (Chuck) Garmon, Joshua (Kelli) Emkes, Sarah (Johnny) Humphrey, Jonathan (Sarah) Emkes, David (Renee) Burroughs, Astrid (Justin) Burkhart, Tyler (Jamie) Gray, Lindsey Gray, and Anna Emkes; ; and one sister-in-law, Elffie Kopperud.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Ella and Dorothy; and two brothers, Wilbert and Francis.
Mrs. Emkes was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran in Gifford. He graduated from Rantoul Township High School, attended Barry Castle Business College, Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, and graduated from the School of Commerce, University of Illinois in Champaign.
He served three years during World War II with the Aviation Engineers, spending 15 months in the China Burma India region helping to build temporary air strips and parts of the Ledo road leading from the country of Assam over the Himalaya mountains into China.
He retired in 1987 after working 36 years in the fertilizer industry, with nearly all of his time spent at the factory in Seymour. He started out with the local owner, the Buhner family, and then remained with the next six companies.
He was a charter member of Zion Lutheran Church, having served as chairman of lay ministers, property board and cornerstone committee. He also sang for many years in the church choir. He was a member of the Lutheran Men’s Chorus since it began more than 30 years ago. He served on the Zion Lutheran school board, overseeing the start of Zion Lutheran kindergarten, preschool and extended care. After retirement he enjoyed many interests, including gardening (especially tomatoes), woodworking, traveling to many states and foreign countries, camping, fishing, watching sports, and supporting Christian education, especially Zion Lutheran School and Trinity Lutheran High School. He and his wife helped start the Apple Dumpling Oktoberfest fundraiser for Zion.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be written to The Lutheran Men’s Chorus, Trinity Lutheran High School, Zion Lutheran School or a charity of choice, in care of Voss & Sons Funeral Service.
