Funeral services for Benjamin “Bennie” Dover, Paxton, will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Evangelical Covenant Church, 260 S. Union St., Paxton.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Dover died Aug. 27, 2019, at Advocate Bro-Menn Medical Center, Normal.
He was born Feb. 10, 1953, in Paxton, a son of Hilda Hanson and William Dover,
He attended elementary and high school in Paxton. He retired as a land surveyor.
Mr. Dover was a huge sports fan, always watching the Fighting Illini, Chicago Cubs and any other sports group.
He loved playing euchre with his family and friends. There was never a time when the family was playing cards that there weren’t snacks around, always munching on something. He loved nothing more than when all his sisters and families would come to the farm house. You could usually find Ben in the garage tinkering or fixing something. He loved collecting trains and matchbox cars, which he had hundreds of.
Survivors include his sisters, Diane Bennett of Cape Canaveral, Fla., Linda (Michael) Carl of Salina, Kan., Marylin (Brian) Jones of Ottawa, Beverly (John) Jones of Oxford, Ark.; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his mother in 2000; his father, in 1976; brother, Robert Dover in 2019, brothers-in-law, David Bennett in 2006 and Jeremy Runyan in 2012; and a nephew.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Dover’s name to the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.