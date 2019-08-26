Paid obituary
Becky C. Lansford-Little, 63, of Zephyrhills, Fla., died Aug. 13, 2019, in the Haley Cove Hospice Unit of the VA Hospital, Tampa, Fla.
A celebration of life will be held Sept. 22, at Mt. Dora American Legion Post 35, Mt. Dora, Fla. On Jan. 19, 2020, a celebration of life will be held at the American Condominium Park in Zephyrhills, where she and her parents. lived. Burial will be at a later date in Monticello.
She was born May 25, 1956, in Monticello, a daughter of Tom and Peg Welch of Zephyrhills. They survive.
Also surviving are her siblings, Vicky (Kent) Egbert of Quincy, Linda (Al) Smith of Horsehead, N.Y., Cheryl York of Bondville, Steve (Tina) Welch of Monticello, David (Jill) Lansford of Bement and Brian (Hope) Lansford of Fairfield, Pa.; several nieces and nephews she enjoyed spending time with; two aunts, Phyllis Ingleman of Rantoul and Pat Baker of Mansfield; and an uncle, Darrell Hettinger of Rantoul.
She was preceded in death by her partner, Patty; her maternal and paternal grandparents; and an uncle, Jack Welch, who died in Vietnam in 1966.
Ms. Lansford-Little served in the U.S. Navy from 1974 to 1994 and retired as a chief petty officer (E7). She was stationed in Hawaii, Japan, Washington, D.C., Iceland and Guam. She was past commander of the Mt. Dora, American Legion Post 35. After retirement she worked for the Center for Drug Free Living and the First Green Bank as IT systems manager.