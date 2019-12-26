Barbara Joyce, 84, of Paxton died at 2:57 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Burial will be in Ochelata City Cemetery in Oklahoma.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Joyce was born April 6, 1935, in Chelsea, Okla., a daughter of Dale and Dorothy Carter. She married J. Laverne Joyce Jan. 21, 1954, in Hutchinson, Kan. He died in 2001.
Surviving are her children, Jennie (Dennis) Kingren of Paxton, Randy (Rochel) Joyce of Coffeyville, Kan., and Kristie (Carson) Edmondson of Fredericksburg, Va.; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother; one sister; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother and three sisters.
Mrs. Joyce was a homemaker, and during her husband’s military career, the family lived throughout the U.S. They returned to Oklahoma in 1986 and in 2016 moved back to Paxton. She enjoyed crafts and sewing. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to Carle Hospice.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.