Barbara L. Griffin, 88, of Rantoul died Saturday evening, Sept. 28, 2019, at home.
A funeral service will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Lux Memoria Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 Thursday at Lux.
Ms. Griffin was born Oct. 24, 1930, in Rantoul, a daughter of Marshall and Ethel (Crabtree) Malsbury.
She is survived by two sons, Kerry (Diana) Griffin of Decatur and Rodney (Millie) Griffin of Rantoul; a brother, Richard (Wanda) Malsbury of Florida; a sister, Gerry Carlson of Wheaton; five grandchildren, Ryan, Ashley, Rachael, Robert and Rebecca; and eight great-grandchildren.
Ms. Griffin was a 1948 graduate of Rantoul Township High School and graduated from Wheaton College. She worked at Chanute Air Force Base for 30 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Rantoul.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.