Barbara Fleming Little, 87, of Penfield died in the early morning hours of Wednesday Feb. 5, 2020, at Country Health Care and Rehab, Gifford.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Feb. 9, at St. Lawrence Church, Penfield. Father Michael Menner will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Mrs. Little was born Jan. 28, 1933, in Bement, a daughter of William and Margaret (Carlin) Tynan. She married Mick Fleming Feb. 8, 1955, in St. Michaels Church, Bement. He preceded her in death Sept 26, 1984. She married Stanley “Jiggs” Little Sept. 2, 1994. He preceded her in death Feb. 20, 2001.
Mrs. Little is survived by five children, Molly Flesner of Gifford, Matt (Barb) Fleming and Mark (Sandra) Fleming, both of Royal, Maureen Sattler of Decorah, Iowa, and Meg (Kevin) Hedrick of Rantoul; three stepchildren, Barry (Glenna) Little of Ludlow, Vicky (Jan) Cross of Foosland and Bill ( Diane) Little of Veedersburg, Ind.; a brother-in-law Emmett (Nancy) Fleming of Inverness; 15 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; a son-in-law, Dennis Flesner; and a granddaughter, Anna-Catherine Hedrick.
Mrs. Little attended Mitchell School and Bement High School. She worked at Rantoul Products and Deena’s Dress Shop for many years.
She was a member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She was also a member of the I & I Antique Tractor Club and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Memorials may be made to either her church or the Henry J. Smith Trust Fund.