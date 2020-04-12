Barbara Barre, 80, of Charleston and formerly of Pesotum, sister of a Fisher resident, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020).
A family celebration of her life will take place at a later time.
Mrs. Barre was born March 3, 1940, in Olney, a daughter of the late Clyde and Lucie (Nettleton) Vaughn. She married William Barre Aug. 19, 1956, in Olney. They celebrated 48 years of marriage prior to his death July 30, 2004.
She is survived by six children, Cindy Perry of Cochranton, Pa., Barbara Hutchens (David) of Friendswood, Texas, Sonya Reeves (Stanley) of Dickinson, Texas, David Barre (Angela) of Monticello, Richard Barre (Joyce) of Ottumwa, Iowa, and Joyce Cassell (Todd) of Charleston; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marguerite McVaigh of Olney and Violet Williams (Leon) of Fisher; as well as many nieces and nephews and their families.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, W. Jeffrey Barre; one grandson; a brother, Kenneth Vaughn; and two sisters, Mary Goodman and Betty Weiler.
Mrs. Barre attended Richland County High School in Olney. She enjoyed gardening and enjoyed hobbies with her family such as boating, fishing and camping provided. She and her husband also loved motorcycling and were members of a Honda Goldwing club. She was also a former member of the Women of the Moose in Champaign.
Mrs. Barre enjoyed time spent at her sewing machine designing and making clothes for her family, but for her, sewing was more than a hobby. Residents in the Champaign-Urbana area will remember her for her many years as a talented and gifted seamstress and the owner of Barbara’s Alterations in Champaign.
She recently moved to Charleston and attended Wesley United Methodist Church with daughter Joyce and her family.
Memorials in her honor may be made to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Regional Cancer Center and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
