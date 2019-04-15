Audrey Nugent Carter, 87, of Rantoul, formerly of Rogers, Ark., died Friday, April 12, 2019, at Accolade Health Care, Paxton.
Private family services will be held this summer in Arkansas.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is in charge of local arrangements.
She was born Nov. 15, 1931, in New London, Wis., a daughter of Arthur and Alma Bunke. She married Senior Master Sgt. Donald J. Nugent Oct. 14, 1950, in New London. He preceded her in death Feb. 18, 1987.
She is survived by two children, Steve (Jann) Nugent of Rantoul and Loraine Nugent Flukey of Rantoul; a stepdaughter, Leslie Carter of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Jennifer Nugent, Jeff (Amber) Nugent, Joshua (Lindsey) Moore and Aaron Moore; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Julie Nugent.
She traveled the world. She loved to paint with watercolors. She also owned many Italian greyhounds. She was a devoted Lutheran.