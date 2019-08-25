Arthur McElwee, 89, of Champaign, who attended Armstrong High School, died at 10:13 p.m. died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at OSF Medical Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. The Rev. Dale DeNeal will officiate.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mr. McElwee was born June 13, 1930, at St. Joseph, a son of Albert and Beatrice (Schoolcraft) McElwee. He married Willadean Aumiller March 8, 1953. She preceded him in death Sept. 20, 2014.
He is survived by his children, Sheila (Carl Wise) McElwee of Danville, Robin McElwee of Champaign and Kimberly (Joe) Frost of Fithian; grandchildren, Rebekah (Chris) Tazelaar of Lockport, Joshua (Jeanna) Wise of Danville and Calem McElwee-Wise of Danville; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Crumpler of Olympia, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James.
Mr. McElwee was U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War as a radio operator.
He retired from the Northern Illinois Water Co., Urbana. He also farmed in the Fisher area for the Banner family.
Mr. McElwee attended the Number 10 School and Armstrong High School. He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School.
He was an avid Illini fan. He bowled for many years and served on league boards as a secretary. He enjoyed Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He loved horses and traveled across the U.S. for horse shows.
He was a member of the First Christian Church of Champaign and attended River Valley Church of Christ, Fisher.