Regina Arlene Taylor, 63, of Rantoul died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
A gathering of friends and family will be from 3 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Taylor was born Jan. 19, 1956, in Champaign, a daughter of Burthel Roland and Eleanor Maxine (Lowry) Headley. She married Chris Taylor July 1, 1995, in Fisher, and they were married for 23 years.
She was also the mother of Jeremey and Adam Adams, grandmother of Tyler and Anthony Davidson and sister to seven siblings.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a sister.
Mrs. Taylor was a certified nurse’s assistant and worked in many of the local nursing homes for years. She loved a good auction at Gordyville and enjoyed cooking, sewing and quilting.