Annie “Anne” Eckerty, 95, of Paxton, formerly of Urbana, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Accolade Paxton Senior Living in Paxton.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Knapp-Miller Funeral Home, Paxton, with the Rev. Dave Parker officiating. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery, Newman.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Eckerty was born July 15, 1923, in Martin, Tenn., a daughter of Haskell and Lucy (Turner) Simpson. She married Floyd “Duane” Eckerty Oct. 18, 1942, in Danville, and he died March 3, 1982.
Surviving are one son, David (Laurie) Eckerty of Paxton; one son-in-law, Scott Hendrick of Pulaski, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Alaina (Craig) Kief of Paxton, Laura (Doug) Rowland of Pulaski, Tenn., Duane (Debbie) Eckerty of Madison, Wis., Dawn (Kent) Williams of Mahomet and Kathy Eckerty of Mahomet; 13 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Joyce Hendrick; one son, Floyd “Butch” Eckerty; one daughter-in-law, Connie Eckerty; one brother, Sonny Simpson; one sister, Emma Jane Simpson; and one grandson, Wes Eckerty.
Mrs. Eckerty was an administrative assistant in the Department of Health & Safety Administration at the University of Illinois. She was a member of the Republican Women in Champaign and numerous bridge groups. She loved watching sports, including the Illini and St. Louis Cardinals, playing cards and traveling.
Memorials may be made to the Covenant Church of Paxton or an organization of the donor’s choice.
Memories of Mrs. Eckerty may be posted at knappfuneralhomes.com.