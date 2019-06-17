Ann C. (Hilkea) Sutterfield, 98, of Champaign died at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at home.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Valhalla Mausoleum, Belleville.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Sutterfield was born Oct. 31, 1920, in Rantoul, a daughter of Henry R. and Justine Saathoff. She married E.H. “Lucky” Sutterfield, a career Air Force officer, on Dec. 14, 1940, in Rantoul. He preceded her in death April 13, 1994.
Survivors include one daughter, Belita Anderson of Schaumburg; two grandchildren, Aric (Lynnette) Anderson of Coppell, Texas, and Paula Perales of Algonquin; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Martin Saathoff of Champaign; and one sister, Emma Beck of Rantoul.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Herbert Saathoff, and one sister, Hilda Oliver.
Mrs. Sutterfield was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Champaign. She was an avid bridge player.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, please consider a memorial contribution to Shriner’s Hospital, 4400 Clayton Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63110, or the Wounded Warrior Project, Donor Care Center, P.O. Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675.
