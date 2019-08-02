Patricia “Ann” Kaiser of Paxton died at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Terry Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Kaiser was born March 15, 1932, in Beardstown, a daughter of Theodore R. and Margaret E. Wershied Mulligan. She married Glenn Kaiser Nov. 10, 1956, in Beardstown. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Gregory Kaiser of Gibson City and Ted Kaiser of Paxton; a daughter, Kim (Jeff) Brown of Paxton; four grandsons, Chad Brown, Josh Brown, Joe Brown and Steven Kaiser; two granddaughters, Cassandra Young and Katelyn Kaiser; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Peggy White of Springfield; and numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Sterling Stewart Jr.; two sisters, Jachqueline Kelly and Betty Mulligan; and one brother, Albert Mulligan.
Mrs. Kaiser attended schools in Beardstown. She began an early career as a nurse’s aide at the old Schmidt Memorial Hospital in Beardstown and hospitals in Jacksonville, Baltimore, Chicago and Hoopeston, and did private duty at Lawrenceville.
She was a member of the Church of Christ, Paxton. She was a people person, enjoyed nursing and roller-skating and loved music, traveling, crafts, a good laugh and conversation, but most of all her family.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
