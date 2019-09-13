Anetta “Nettie” Henry, 87, of St. Joseph, sister of a Rantoul resident, died at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at OSF Healthcare Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, St. Joseph. The Rev. Andrew Jones will officiate.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Henry was born June 15, 1932, at Royal, a daughter of Lubbe and Helene Hurling Osterbur. She married Bradley F. Henry June 21, 1951, in Royal. He preceded her in death May 30, 2004.
She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda (Jansen) Powell of Savoy and Rita (Cliff) Black of Pleasant Prairie, Wis.; four grandchildren, Eric (Amanda) Powell, Keri (Andrew Tunstall) Powell, Melissa Black and Amy (J.R.) Ross; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Ernest Osterbur of Royal; and a sister, Emilie Steffey of Rantoul.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Leona Martin; and a brother, John Osterbur.
Mrs. Henry was a charter member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, St. Joseph. She was an organist at the church for more than 25 years.
She worked at the University of Illinois Stock Pavilion, retiring after 25 years.
She loved to cook and wrote two Heart Healthy cookbooks.
Memorials may be made to OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, American Heart Assocation or Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.