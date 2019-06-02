Andrea Perry, 66, of Homer, mother of a Thomasboro resident, died at 6:05 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at University Rehab, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. The Rev. C.W. Greer will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Olive Cemetery, Mayview.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Perry was born Aug. 25, 1952, in El Paso, Texas, a daughter of Alexander and Lucy Belle Leffingwell Witruk. She married David L. Perry Sr. Dec. 19, 1967, in Hannibal, Mo. He survives.
She is also survived by her children, David (Melissa) Perry and Pat (Monica) Perry, both of Homer, Joe (Lynn) Perry of Thomasboro, Elizabeth Perry of Homer, Matt (Paula) Perry of Broadlands, Connie (Marty) High of Homer and Jacki (Chad) Wilcoxon of Ogden; 25 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Eric (Deb) Witruk of St. Louis, Lexi (Chuck) Hartman of St. Joseph, Ernie Witruk of Champaign, Neal (Adrienne) Witruk of Urbana, Mike (Amy) Witruk of Mahomet and Myron (Rae) Witruk of St. Joseph; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mrs. Perry loved taking care of children and teaching Sunday school. She cleaned homes in the area.
Memorials may be made to Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph.