Alma Coffey, 50, of Warren, Ind., formerly of Potomac, died at 12:07 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, in Ft. Wayne, Ind.
A celebration of her life will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac, with the Rev. Dan Mikel officiating. Burial will follow in Potomac Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Ms. Coffey was born on Jan. 21, 1969, in Danville, a daughter of Steve Cross and Shirley (Coffey) Linder.
She is survived by her parents; three children, Tim (Chelsea) Whitlow of Indianapolis, Karissa (Josh) Brooksher of Warren, Ind., and Devin Coffey of Indianapolis; four grandchildren, Hunter, Elliott, Nia and Rhoen; two brothers, Johnny (Tina) Linder of Rossville and Ronald Linder of Hoopeston; two sisters, Brenda Cox of Potomac and Helen (Josh) Roberts of Hoopeston; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by an uncle and an aunt.
Ms. Coffey worked at Marion Community Schools in Marion, Ind., for several years. She enjoyed shopping on Amazon, being outdoors, painting, drawing, baking, being on Facebook and going to the casino. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Memories or photos may be posted on her memorial page at www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.