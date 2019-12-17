Allan M. “Allie” Johnson, 80, of Paxton died at 11:55 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Johnson was born Oct. 26, 1939, on a farm near Ludlow, a son of Henry “Hank” and Lena Hoover Johnson. He married Kathryn Hudson.
He is survived by two sons, Steven (Chemberlie) Johnson of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Michael (Stephanie) Johnson of Loda; three grandchildren, Heather Johnson, Wade Johnson and Mallory Johnson; a great-granddaughter, Espynn Johnson; two sisters, June Ross of Paxton and Donna Craft of Mt. Dora, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Natalie Johnson; seven siblings, Gordon “Bud” Johnson, Mary Lee, Lavon “Peg” Reis, Lloyd Johnson, Joseph Johnson, Lois Bartell and Anita Hylbert.
Mr. Johnson graduated from Paxton High School in 1957. He served in the United States Navy on an aircraft carrier on the Mediterranean. He retired from the Paxton Post Office.
He was a member of the Loda Sportsmans Club. He enjoyed fishing and playing euchre.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
