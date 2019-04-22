Alice W. Keenen Zimmer, 84, of Rantoul died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at OSF Medical Center, Urbana.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Ashes will be buried immediately following the gathering in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Mrs. Zimmer was born Nov. 16, 1934, in Stewardson, a daughter of Dewey A. Manion and Dolly “Mae” Manion Montgomery. They both preceded her in death.
She married Billy Keenen Nov. 8, 1952, and they were married for 27 years. Later in life she married her high school sweetheart, N. Eugene Zimmer, May 23, 2009.
She has one surviving brother, Donnie Manion of Trilla. Also surviving are her three children, Kathy (Jing) Jing Chaun of Rantoul, Steve Keenen of Philo and Donna (Roger) Williams of Byhalia, Miss; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by four brothers and seven sisters.
Mrs. Zimmer was proud of her accomplishments while employed at GNC, advancing to regional manager, a title she held for many years. She retired in 2005 at age 70.
Memorials may be given to Shriners Children’s Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.