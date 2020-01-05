Alice Stalter, 85, of Texas formerly of Rantoul and Fisher, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, Rockwall, Texas.
Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Mark Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in East Bend Cemetery, Fisher.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Stalter was born April 2, 1934, in Bird Township, Carlinville, a daughter of Irvin and Alice Tripplett Wills. She married Roger Stalter May 30, 1964, at Taylorville. He preceded her in death Dec. 29, 1992.
She is survived by a daughter, Brenda (Tim) Denaro of Seagoville, Texas; a son, Michael (Becky) Stalter of Rantoul; four grandchildren, Tyler Denaro, Carson Denaro, Shelby Stalter and Lily Stalter; two great-grandchildren; and one brother, Lowell (Rhonda) Wills of Virden.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Louise Lockwood; two brothers, Larry and Andrew Wills; and a great-granddaughter, Makiyah Stalter.
Mrs. Stalter graduated from Farmersville High School in 1953. Along with being a full-time homemaker, she was a child care provider for a number of years. She was a former member of Immanuel Southern Baptist Church, Rantoul.
She enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading and watching Hallmark movies. She also loved working crossword puzzles. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to Kaufman County, Texas, Meals on Wheels Program.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.