Alice Brooks, 88, of St. Joseph, mother of Potomac and Potomac residents, died at 7:30 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday June 29, at Potomac Church of Christ, with the Rev. Gary Arivett officiating. Burial will follow in Partlow Cemetery, Armstrong.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac. Visitation will also be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mrs. Brooks was born Oct. 15, 1930, a daughter of Cleo and Mildred (Wolfe) Pearson, on her Grandpa Wolfe’s farm in Central Barren, Ind. She married married Austin Brooks Dec. 26, 1948. They were married 57 years before Mr. Brooks died in 2006.
They had seven children, Gayle (Jim) Ehmen of Paxton, Tom (Carol) Brooks and Carl (Crystal Griggs) Brooks, both of Potomac, Russell (Liz) Brooks of Newman, Rex (Cathy) Brooks of Covington, Ind., Burley Brooks (deceased) and Lisa (Charlie) Sims of St. Joseph. She is survived by 25 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren and several extended family.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles Pearson; and daughters-in-law, Darlene Brooks and Jan Brooks.
Together Mrs. Brooks and her husband farmed near the Armstrong area for 42 years before moving to Pence, Ind., in the fall of 1986.
In her final years, she resided many years in Covington, Ind., and a short time in Paxton before finally moving to St. Joseph in 2017.
She was devoted to her family. Her favorite thing was spending time with her family, which included anyone who walked through the door.
Mrs. Brooks was a collector of many things -- rocks, books, squirrels, owls, bird figurines and antiques of all kinds. She loved flea markets and garage sales, and although shy, she loved to haggle on a price with someone for something she wanted.
Memorials may be made to the Danville Humane Society or donor's choice.
Memories or photos may be posted on her memorial page at www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.