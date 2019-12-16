Alfred H. Ideus, 93, of Rantoul formerly of rural St. Joseph, died at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, with the Rev. James T. Lehmann and Vicar Ryan Henkel officiating. Burial will follow in Kopmann Cemetery, Royal.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday at the church.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Ideus was born Oct. 21, 1926, in Flatville, a son of Fred and Gesina Buhs Ideus. He married Lorine H. Flesner Jan. 5, 1949, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. She preceded him in death Nov. 13, 2002.
He is survived by a son, Marvin (Pam) Ideus of Rantoul; a daughter, Nancy (Gary) Olson of St. Joseph; six grandchildren, Lindsey (John) Ehler, Rachel (Jeremy) Einck, Bryan (Katy) Ideus, Ory (Nicole) Olson, Isaiah (Kathryn) Olson and Bria (Michael) Cessna; 10 great grandchildren; a brother, Earl Ideus of Gifford; and a sister, Gladys Freed of Champaign.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and a son, Dale.
Mr. Ideus farmed his entire life in the Flatville and Royal area. He was a life member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, where he served on the council. He was a member of the Champaign County Farm Bureau and had served on the Kopmann Cemetery Board.
He was also a member of the Ehler Brothers morning coffee hour and the Freemans Afternoon Happy Hour. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren in their activities and loved spending time with his family.
Memorials may be made to his church or Kopmann Cemetery or an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.