Alberta Perkins, 85, of Champaign, a Rantoul Township High School graduate, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, with family by her side.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy.
Mrs. Perkins was born June 27, 1934, in Champaign County to the late Roelf and Marie Schmidt. She married Edward Perkins June 29, 1957. He preceded her in death in 2000 after 43 years of marriage.
She is survived by four children, Lisa Perkins (Joel Conway), Edward Perkins (Natalia Vinas), Chris Perkins (Cindy) and Deborah Perkins (Aaron Sederwall); seven grandchildren; and two sisters, Catherine Whiteside (Wayne) of Elburn and Betty Tilford (Mike) of Mahomet.
She attended Rantoul Township High School and the University of Illinois, where she received a BS in chemistry.
She lived in Chicago for five years before settling in Champaign. She worked at Combe Laborato1ries in Rantoul for more than 25 years as a quality-control chemist.
A lover of nature, she enjoyed working in her garden and birdwatching. Sewing, painting and making stained-glass creations were among some of her hobbies.
Memorials may be made to local animal rescue or shelter organizations.
