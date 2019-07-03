Ada Brucker Kennedy, 90, of Gibson City, sister of a Rantoul resident, died at 12:35 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Gibson Area Hospital Annex Nursing Home, Gibson City.
Her funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at American Evangelical Lutheran Church, Gibson City with the Rev. Chrissy Salser officiating. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Sibley.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Kennedy was born Aug. 25, 1928, in Mellott, Ind., the eldest daughter of Walter and Edna (Bowman) Gott. She married Robert C. Brucker June 22, 1947, in Cropsey. He died July 18, 1974. She later married Bernard Kennedy, and he preceded her in death.
Surviving are two sons, Harold Brucker of Paris, Mo., and Dean Brucker of Gibson City; one daughter, Phyllis (Kim) Fuoss of Gibson City; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Rathbun of Fairbury and Rachel (Glenn) Tadlock of Rantoul; and one brother, John Gott of Connecticut.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Alan Brucker; two brothers, Robert and Richard “Dickie” Gott; and two sisters, Phyllis Gott and Carrie Malinowski.
Mrs. Kennedy enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a member of the American Lutheran Church in Gibson City for many years. She volunteered at Gibson Area Hospital for many years. She helped her husband, Robert, farm in the Roberts and Sibley area.
Memorial contributions may be directed to American Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gibson City or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences and memories may be posted at rosenbaumfuneralhome.com.