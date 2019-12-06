Abraham “Mickey” Brumleve, 33, of Urbana, formerly of Paxton, died in his home after celebrating Thanksgiving with family.
A celebration of his life is being planned. His wishes were to be cremated and his ashes buried next to his parents in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Mr. Brumleve was born Aug. 24, 1986, in Urbana, the youngest child of Timothy R. and Dorothy A. Brumleve.
Surviving are his siblings, Jacob Brumleve of Champaign, Joseph Brumleve of Urbana, William Brumleve of Paxton and Catherine Roland of rural St. Joseph; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and one aunt.
Mr. Brumleve was a musician, a graduate of the University of Illinois, an aspiring martial artist, a coffee and tobacco aficionado and an advocate for marijuana law reform.
He attended Urbana High School, where he and his friends started the band Missing the Point, and later graduated in 2004 from King George School in Sutton, Vt. He earned an associate degree at Parkland College in Champaign before graduating from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in May 2014 with a bachelor of arts degree in German linguistics. Music was such a constant in his life. He was skilled on a variety of instruments and enjoyed making music.
He could be described as a “passionate and independent spirit.”
Memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of America or the Illinois chapter of NORML (https://norml.org/).