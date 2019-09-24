RANTOUL — The number of Hispanic students enrolled at Rantoul Township High School has grown in recent years.
Principal Todd Wilson said Hispanic students comprised 17 percent of the student population last school year.
“Our EL (English learner) population is at 11 percent,” Wilson said. “I would say we have seen this growth in the last six years or so.”
Wilson said the RTHS faculty is learning and implementing new ways to work with EL students.
“We offer support classes to the students so they have more time with the material they are presented in the classroom,” Wilson said. “For some of our students, that is all they need.
“We have teachers working with our EL staff to get classwork translated into Spanish for the students to have available in the classroom. Some of our students need additional resources, so we have them in language acquisition courses so they can learn English.”
Wilson said the bilingual instructional aides are going into the general education classrooms to assist students and teachers.
“I don’t think we see these as problems, but more of challenges to overcome,” Wilson said.
Spanish is the only foreign language spoken by RTHS students in the EL program. However, because the students are from many different countries, the dialects are different, he said.