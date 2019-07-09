RANTOUL — Youngsters interested in flight will have a chance to slip the surly bonds of earth during Free Airplane Rides for Kids, a program sponsored by Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 29 Saturday morning, July 13.
The event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Rantoul National Aviation Center and is open to children ages 8 to 17.
Mike Bohlmann of the chapter said nationally more than two million children have participated in the free rides program.
Volunteer pilots will give of their time and fuel to provide the flights.
Typically, upwards of 80 children participate per day, Bohlmann said. This marks the third year for the event at the Rantoul airport.
Each child will receive a log book in which he or she may record the experience.
The EAA chapter conducts one of the Free Airplane Rides for Kids days per month in Champaign County. This year, it will expand the rides to alsoinclude Tuscola and Mattoon.
Those who want to preregister — and avoid standing in line — may do so at the following web address: https://youngeaglesday.org/?611