FISHER — Nine-year-old Jordynn Huskisson of Fisher, who won the title of Little Miss of the Midwest this summer, enjoys helping people as much as she does competing.
Huskisson volunteers 15 hours a week — having started her own organization called Blankets of Hope by Jordynn. She makes tie blankets for children with cancer, gives speeches on her organization and has made 103 tie blankets, 23 of which she has delivered to children personally and donated the rest to St. Jude’s in Peoria.
Blanket-tying event
She will hold a blanket-tying event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, with the hope of having area communities help in getting more than 50 blankets made.
“What started as a small hobby of helping others has grown,” her mother, Amy Huskisson, said. “People are donating fleece, stuffed animals, children’s books, and some are giving her grants to purchase more fleece.”
Pageant competition
Jordynn Huskisson is one of several Champaign County girls who will compete for national titles and a chance for more than $60,000 in cash and prizes next June.
The other titleholders are Taylor Crowley, who was the 2017 Miss Fisher Fair Queen, competing as Miss of the Midwest; Gracyn Allen, the 2018 Champaign County Fair queen, as Miss Teen of the Midwest; and Haylee Vallowe of Mahomet as Young Miss of the Miss of the Midwest.
The girls have been volunteering for St. Jude’s Hospital as well as Best Buddies, Ronald McDonald House, Special Olympics, Feed Our Kids and the American Cancer society.