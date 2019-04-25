LUDLOW — The reigning Guiness world records record holder for the fastest speed for a monster truck, Raminator, will visiting Ludlow Grade School Tuesday, April 30.
A driver will be reading to students, followed by a chance for the students to see the Raminator truck, which holds the top world speed for a monster truck of 99.10 mph.
Raminator has been named Monster Truck Racing Association’s Truck of the Year a record seven times, while Mark Hall, driver for Raminator, has been named MTRA Driver of the Year eight times since 1996, and crew chief Tim Hall has been named the association’s Mechanic of the Year five times since 2006.