Work starts on new Rantoul multi-purpose courts

RANTOUL — Rick Judge pointed a temperature gauge at the surface of the Wabash Park courts next to J.W. Eater Junior High School.
The temperature was almost there — almost to the necessary 135 degrees to progress with the next phase of the installation work, which involved installing the rest of the fabric seam.
The new Rantoul Park District courts will include two combination tennis-volleyball courts and four pickleball courts.
Judge said there have been a number of pickleball players who have stopped by to check on the status of the work.
