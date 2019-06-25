GIFFORD — The Gifford school board learned from Superintendent Rod Grimsley — attending his last meeting prior to his retirement — work on the old gymnasium has been completed, and summer cleaning of the school is on pace to be finished by the start of school in August.
He made the report at last week's monthly school board meeting.
In the financial report, the board learned:
— Of $1,511,231 budgeted in the education fund, $1,432,795 had been used
— Building fund expenses have totaled $204,092 compared to $197,600 budgeted
— Of $170,079 budgeted in transportation expenses, $154,502 had been used.
— Overall expenses have totaled $2,049,674, which is below the $2,157,283 budgeted, which leaves $107,609 with one month to go.
The board also approved selling a 2014 black Dodge Caravan in the price range of $8,500 to $10,000.
Board members reviewed a list of area school districts’ tax rates. The Gifford rate is $1.8656 per $100 assessed valuation.
Other districts: Fisher, $2.8860; Ludlow, $2.4017; Paxton-Buckley-Loda, $3.6500; Prairieview-Ogden, $1.920; Rantoul City Schools, $3.0185; Rantoul Township High School, $1.9797; Thomasboro Grade School, $1.9051.