CHAMPAIGN — Work began Monday on Leverett Road between Market Street and U.S. 45 between Thomasboro and Champaign.
The project involves pavement repair and resurfacing and will require lane closures, according to an Illinois Department of Transportation news release.
One lane will remain open at all times, with traffic controlled by flaggers and cones.
Work is expected to be complete by the end of November.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.