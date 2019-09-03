RANTOUL — A charity golf outing and silent auction will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at Rantoul’s Willow Pond Golf Course to benefit the Champaign County Toys for Tots campaign.
This marks the first year for the golf outing, said Carol McShane, assistant director for Toys for Tots.
“A bunch of people in Gifford and Rantoul got together and decided they wanted to raise awareness (in northern Champaign County) for Toys for Tots,” McShane said.
Founded in 1947, Toys for Tots was established in Champaign County 15 years ago.
“We work through the Salvation Army. They take the applications for kids that need toys for Christmas. They review them and distribute them,” McShane said, adding that organizers want to raise awareness that the effort is for the entire county. “A lot of people don’t sign up for Salvation Army because I think they think it’s just for the Champaign-Urbana area. It’s for northern Champaign County as well. Anyone 12 and under in need of toys is able to put in an application with Salvation Army.”
Parents can apply Nov. 1-15.
McShane said this is one of several events designed to collect toys for the project.
A large variety of items will be available for the silent auction ranging from a gift certificate to The Ribeye in Champaign to a free oil change to a one-night stay in an IHotel suite.
Registration is required by calling Patti Irvin at 217-841-0532 or Willow Pond at 217-893-9000.