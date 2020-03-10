RANTOUL — Work on the front of the Kiefer Photography building in downtown Rantoul is expected to begin as soon as weather permits.
Owner Julie Kiefer last week said it was hoped the work could begin this week, but with the forecast for rain on Monday, she wasn’t sure that was going to happen.
Dry weather isn’t the only requirement for the brick work. The temperature also has to be right.
“It can’t drop below freezing,” Kiefer said.
The condition of the building was raised by Rantoul resident Debbra Sweat at last week’s village board study session.
Sweat asked the status of the $30,000 microloan granted last year for repair of the building front.
“It’s alleged the building is in foreclosure (or the owners are) in bankruptcy,” Sweat said.
“I’d like to know where she got that from,” said owner Julie Kiefer, who denied the company was going through foreclosure or bankruptcy.
Repair of the building has been a long time coming.
It was June 2018 when part of the brick facade of the downtown business at 111 E. Sangamon Ave. came crashing to the ground. Neighboring businesses, including Paula’s House of Flowers and C&C Kitchen were also damaged.
Last July, the village microloan committee recommended, and the village board approved, a $30,000 loan to Kiefer to repair the building.
The loan will be paid back over five years at 2 percent interest with monthly payments of $525.85. But the money won’t go to Kiefer until the work is done, Village Administrator Scott Eisenhower said.
“Because no work has been done, there has been no money expended out of the microloan,” Eisenhower said. “(Kiefer has) a contractor hired, but because of the type of work, they have to have a number of days above a certain temperature. They believe starting this week or next they will have that availability.
“We don’t just hand people a check anymore,” Eisenhower said.
Said Sweat: “The building does look deplorable and is a safety hazard downtown. Maybe a scaffold protecting the walkway should be erected to catch the falling debris because the bricks aren’t secure up there very well.”
Illinois Drive property
Sweat also asked about the status of potential flooding issues on Illinois Drive in light of the village buying three houses there last year for a total of $285,000.
“With the rainy season approaching, how will the flooding (be handled) until the retention pond and the school safety zone construction take place?” Sweat said. “How will the flooding be contained since the (student) dropoff and pickups are directed to exit through that area?”
The three properties were subject to major flooding problems, with the bulk of the water coming off the Northview Elementary grounds. The village bought the houses, plans to demolish them and build a retention pond.
Eisenhower said the village will seek bids for demolition of the houses.
“We need to see before the end of the fiscal year what our financial opportunities are,” Eisenhower said. “Our intentions are to try to put that out for bid soon.”
He said the demolition will significantly help to improve the flooding problem “before we actually move with the full-scale retention model.”
“That (retention pond construction) will obviously be more expensive and take time in engineering,” he said.
Sweat also asked about standing water at the old base hospital.
“Do you have a resolution? Has the deed holder or property holder been identified?” she said.
Eisenhower told the Press there is a new owner of the hospital building.
“He was waiting on the final deed transfer from the county, and then he said he was going to make immediate improvements to the property, including a drainage plan to remove the water from that site, both temporarily and permanently,” Eisenhower said.
The plan will involve first draining the standing water inside the building and then creating a plan to prevent further flooding.
Sweat also encouraged the village to present periodic progess updates on items “brought forward and voted on each month.”
“I would hope the level of communication would improve,” Sweat said. “Maybe even have the chairs of the committees — loan, planning and zoning — do a periodic update on their projects.”
Sweat also brought up again the topic of hiring a village employee who had been charged with misdemeanor domestic battery against his ex-wife while employed by the city of Danville.
“We need ethical and proper search-and-hiring procedures along with better and proper background checks and vetting,” Sweat said.
She said she met with one of two trustees who responded to her emails last year regarding the summer hire.
“When I voiced my objections and strong concerns, the disappointment and opposition from this trustee became obvious,” Sweat said.
She said the trustee told her that to publicize the matter would “be destroying a family.”
“I responded, ‘When he put his hands on his wife and was arrested, he destroyed his own family,’” Sweat said. “The trustee later inferred I was wrong in questioning this hire.
“He also suggested I need to do better and pick my battles in order to win the war. I am not at war with anybody. At the end of our meeting, he shook my hand, and at the same time said I was not a credible individual and he will never believe anything else that came out of my mouth.”
'Stop the bullying'
Resident Loise Haines also addressed the board.
She said everyone “makes mistakes. We all need to stop with the bullying, the harassments, the non-accurate facts, throwing people under the bus, only hearing what you want to hear, then twisting it all around to fit that point of view. All this ugly social media, gossip texts need to stop.”
She said everyone is guilty of that at some point.
“We all have a past, and we all have made mistakes,” Haines said. “What happened to second chances? Our town deserves better than this. If these people are doing their jobs, are qualified to do their job, then their personal business is not to be put out there. ... We all need to ask ourselves, ‘Who cares what that person has done in the past?’”
Haines encouraged those who don’t like the way things are going to run for village board or school board.
“Just stop the bullying because that’s what it is,” Haines said. “Remember, God don’t like ugly, and we only have to answer to Him in the end, people.”