Weather, not COVID-19, has delayed site prep for new sports complex

RANTOUL — Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s shelter-at-home order stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t delayed site preparation for the new $20 million sports complex in west Rantoul. Mother Nature has.
“The spring weather has been terrible to this point,” Rantoul Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said. “We’ve had significant delays based on the weather.”
The good news, however, is the village planned into its schedule some additional days to protect itself from “something like this,” he said.
“Assuming this comes to an end — both the weather and the shelter at home — relatively soon, we would still be on track for the sports complex.”
The site had dried enough Monday for work to resume.
To be located south of Rantoul Walmart, the sports complex scheduled to open in 2021.
As soon as the site dries, site prep should resume, he said.
Construction has been cited as an exemption to be allowed to continue.
What might be hampered is related business development around the site. The project is expected to draw hotels, retail outlets and restaurants.
“There are ongoing discussions about development,” Eisenhauer said. “Some of that has been put on hold because they aren’t able to do site visits, so that component of the sports complex has been stalled.”
Village organizers have been pleased so far with other developments. A number of event organizers have expressed interest in using the new facility.
Funding has also gone along well.
“We have had some businesses and individuals step up with sponsorships,” Eisenhauer said. “There’s still some positive things happening behind the scenes.”
The sports complex will be paid for with bonds, grants, donations and sponsorships. Money coming from additional real estate developed at the site will go to the tax increment financing district fund to help pay off the bonds.
Eisenhauer said the village will likely have to start with lower bond payments and make the larger payments toward the end of the 20-year bond payment period.
If construction is pushed back for an extended period, the village has protected itself.
The village won’t own the property right away. Under its original agreement with the Warner family, which owns the 65 acres where the complex will be located, the village is leasing the land for $10,000 while site mapping and preparation are ongoing.
If everything goes satisfactorily, the village will buy the land from the Warner family (United Developers) for $860,000.
Eisenhauer explained earlier that the lease will run until July 31, but the village hopes it can end the lease agreement before that and pay the first of two installments to buy the land once subdividing, platting and site prep work are completed.
Barring unforeseen problems, the village would pay $400,000 to United Developers once that work is completed so construction can begin, and then pay the remaining $460,000 the following year. It is hoped the sports complex will be ready to open in the spring of 2021.
The $10,000 cash rent will be applied toward the purchase price.
In October the board approved a $16.5 million contract with Byrne and Jones to construct the major portion of the sports complex. Another estimated $4 million to $7 million will be spent with local contractors to do the remainder of the work and for purchase of the land, Eisenhauer said.