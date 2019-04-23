RANTOUL — When Brenda Hills’ son was 3 years old, she enrolled him in American Lutheran Church preschool. It was the school’s first class.
Little did Hills know that the preschool would play such a big part in her life.
She has taught there for 33 years.
“I could have written a book,” she said.
There were more classes in those early days. Chanute Air Force Base was still open.
Still, the preschool has continued on course. It will celebrate its 40th year with the start of the 2019-20 class this fall.
MOVED TO NEW WING
Director Kris Martin said Sally Myer opened the preschool, with classes formerly held on the north side of the American Lutheran Church property. In 2016, it moved to the new education wing on the center of the campus.
“I believe at one time we had four to five classes full of kids,” Martin said. “Over the years we have served thousands of kids from Rantoul and the surrounding communities.”
Martin said it has been and continues to be Rantoul’s only preschool facility that is licensed by the Department of Children and Family Services.
“Technically we don’t have to be (licensed) because we are in a church,” Martin said. “We have chosen to be. All of our teachers have to meet education requirements and background checks. The classrooms and the playground have to meet DCFS standards.”
The preschool now has two classes with two teachers and one assistant.
A GOOD AGE
Hills said she loves working with children that age.
“They’re willing to learn. They’re just fun to be around,” she said.
Hills said while children have changed over the years, the teaching they receive is “pretty much the same.”
“We still do academics and, of course, we focus on the Christian part mostly. It’s hands-on learning.”
Children are more independent than they used to be, she said.
“They want to do things their own way. We have really good kids.”
The preschool has a better set-up in the new addition, she said, with larger classrooms and running water in the wing. Before, they would have to go to another part of the church to use the restrooms and to get running water.
“We used to bring water into the classroom in a bucket for drinking and washing hands,” Hills said.
She has many memories from working at the preschool, especially the graduations and Christmas programs “when the kids acted like kids, singing off key.”
One of her favorite activities is baking gingerbread men. But, mysteriously, one of the gingerbread men will stage an “escape” from the oven and will be found elsewhere in the building.
To keep him in, they will put chairs in front of the oven door. But he still gets out.
Hills said youngsters are fascinated by the gingerbread man’s escapability.
Classes currently are offered from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. In the fall, however, a full-day preschool program will be offered. The half-day classes also will still be offered.
The preschool serves children from age 3 to 5.
A faith-based curriculum is offered.
“It’s developmentally appropriate for each child that focuses on their spiritual, physical, intellectual, social and emotional needs,” Martin said.
The goal is to provide children with the skills necessary for success in kindergarten.
Martin said the preschool’s rates “are very affordable for parents.” A sibling discount is available if a family has more than one child enrolled.