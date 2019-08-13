FISHER — Illinois American Water crews will be flushing water mains and fire hydrants in Fisher.
The work was to begin Tuesday, Aug. 13, and continue through the week as part of the company’s annual maintenance program.
The flushing sends a rapid flow of water through the water mains and hydrants.
The hydrants are also checked and operated.
No interruptions in water service will occur.
When flushing takes place, customers may experience a temporary drop in water pressure or draw some discolored water for a short time.