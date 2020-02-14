RANTOUL — Due to the inclement and dangerous weather conditions, the village of Rantoul has identified warming shelters for those who are in need. Anyone seeking a place to warm should first go to the Rantoul Police Department station located at 109 East Grove Avenue. As that location begins to fill, we will open additional shelters across the community.
If you know of someone who needs shelter or additional information, please call 217-893-5600.
If there is an emergency that goes beyond just needing a place of warmth, call 911.
It should also be noted that the Forum Fitness Center is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. for anyone who needs a place to get in from the dangerous elements this week.
Also, as a reminder, please check on your neighbors, especially the elderly, and please keep all pets inside your house or a warmed shelter so they are protected from the elements.
For any additional information regarding warming shelters, call Scott Eisenhauer at 217-892-6801.