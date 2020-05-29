Walkers protest George Floyd's death in Minneapolis

RANTOUL — Marques Reed began carrying a sign in protest about 9 a.m. Friday in Rantoul.
He later was joined by Jasmyne Boyce and Jacob Paul.
They walked the busy intersection of U.S. 45 and U.S. 136.
Their protest of the killing of a black man, George Floyd, by a police officer in Minneapolis was peaceful.
Reed said most of those who gave their opinions with shouts or honks as they drove by were positive.
“There have been a couple of negative reactions — people voicing their opinion — but most of it has been positive,” Reed said.
Boyce and Paul decided to join Reed after they saw a Facebook post of him walking.
Reed said he might decide to take a break and then return to the area to protest Friday evening.
“Minneapolis is bad, you know,” he said. “We can’t be too small-minded to think that it can’t happen here.”