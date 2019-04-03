Former Rantoul village trustee Gary Wilson, who mounted an unsuccessful run for mayor two years ago, was returned to the village board Tuesday night.
Wilson was the top vote-getter from among four candidates for three four-year seats with 873 votes.
Also elected were Sherry Johnson (843), who was appointed to the board last year, and incumbent Henry "Hank" Gamel (814). Incumbent Chad Smith (805) finished fourth.
In the race for a two-year term on the village board that featured a pair of newcomers, Mark Wilkerson defeated Jasmyne Boyce, 745-612.
In the race for mayor in Ludlow, incumbent Steve Thomas soundly defeated village trustee Russ Radke 62-8.
In the six-way race for three seats on the Rantoul City Schools board, voters elected appointee Andy Graham (1,048), incumbent John Brotherton (671) and newcomer Joe Robinson (573). Incumbent Joan Fitzgarrald (560) and newcomers Jack J. Anderson (513) and Edwin Everly (332) were defeated.
Newcomer Monica Hall was top vote-getter with 1,171 votes from among five candidates for three seats on the Rantoul Township High School board. Also elected were incumbents Roger Quinlan (1,037) and Janet Brotherton (949). Incumbent Jeremy Larson (882) and newcomer Matthew Walters (537) were defeated.
For Gifford school board, two newcomers and one incumbent were elected. Voters elected Caroline Franzen (228), incumbent Traci L. Harris (210) and Alyson Suits.
Incumbent and board President Michael Schluter (183) was defeated.
Candidates elected for three seats on the Armstrong Township High School board were Gordon Henrick (128), Andrew J. Cler (121) and John M. Gordon (113). Daphne Turner (22) was defeated.
Elected to three seats on the Foosland Village Board were Paul Volker (13), Jacob Jenkins (10) and Dale Alrich (7). Brian Field and Carly Wilson each received 4 votes.