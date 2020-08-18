Voter registration opportunities set in Rantoul

RANTOUL — Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons said the Nov. 3 election, in conjunction with the Safe Vote Coalition, has been set up “through the lens of COVID.”
Voters may minimize person-to-person contact by requesting ballots to return by mail or to a secure dropbox in Champaign-Urbana.
Voters may avoid the long lines anticipated on Nov. 3 by participating in the in-person early-voting that begins Sept. 24.
Ammons, who was in Rantoul Friday, said he was assured by the Champaign postmaster that voter mail would be given priority. He said voters must sign their ballots before returning it in the orange envelope that is provided. No postage is necessary.
Because this is the first year for the dropboxes, there are only six. Planned locations: Brookens Center, Urbana Free Library, Champaign Public Library, Douglas Branch Library and Sholem Pool.
Ballots will be picked up daily. Ammons has confidence in voting by mail. He was in Colorado recently to learn about that state’s vote-by-mail system.
There, he said, “I saw a culture committed to democracy.”
Ninety-five percent of Colorado voters vote by mail, which has increased registration and turn-out in all demographics by 2 percent, he said.
Rantoul residents can register to vote from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Meadowlands and noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Pheasant Ridge.