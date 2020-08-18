Voter registration opportunities set in Rantoul

Jasmyne Boyce, from left, Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons and Debbra Sweat of Rantoul Reformed set up to register voters Friday afternoon at Golfview Village Apartments. They will also register voters from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Meadowlands and noon to 2 p.m Saturday, Aug. 22, at Pheasant Ridge.