Virus has grounded many Rantoul airport events

RANTOUL — Eric Vences doesn’t look at the world through rose-colored glasses. The manager of the Rantoul National Aviation Center might be liking that hue less and less these days because it has a particular significance for the airport.
That’s the color he marks events that have been called off this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a pretty red spreadsheet because everything has been canceled,” Vences said.
Almost everything other than a few motorsports events until this past weekend’s TopGun LargeCar Shootout truck show. It was the first event of its size this year held at the airport, which in a normal year is a hotspot for events, since the quarantine began in March.
The truck show drew more entries than last year, possibly because truckers were just delighted to attend an actual event.
But for everything else this year, flight activity and a few small cars shows have been pretty much it at the former Air Force base airport.
“The Young Eagles canceled all their flights. They had two scheduled this year,” Vences said. “They usually have one in conjunction with the Boy Scouts, who also canceled (their jamboree). Those typically have the most participants show up outside of the motor sports events or the (Half Century of Progress) farm show.”
Young Eagles is a US Experimental Aircraft Association-affiliated program aimed at young people.
The Champaign County Sports Car Club usually holds rallies on weekends but had to cancel them through May. The club restarted in June but had to limit the events to what state guidelines allow, which is no group larger than 50 people.
All of the Corvette clubs that use the airport have canceled but are looking to return in September.
“Their first event canceled was in May,” Vences said. “We didn’t have guidelines set up at that point.
Another victim was the Tri-State Sports Car Club, which comes to Rantoul once a year or every other year.
A couple of companies use the airport for research and development purposes on the Hangar 2 ramp. One of them, Autonomousstuff, has only three or four employees come for that, which hasn’t hurt their ability to use the facility twice this year. Another company, TeeJet Technologies, has had to reschedule many of its days at the airport due to non virus-related reasons. The company still hopes to use the airport in August and September.
Another Hangar 2 runway user — Driving Dynamics, which provides driver and safety training and risk services for fleet-based organizations and drivers of passenger cards through commercial motor vehicles — has had to cancel four events.
Champaign County Sports Car Club had to cancel six events.
The biggest moneymakers for the airport are the Omega Motorsports No Fly Zone and the biennial Half Century of Progress Farm Show. Both require closure of the airport due to their size and use of runway space. Fortunately for the airport and the farm show organizers, the farm show was not scheduled this year. But Omega Motorsports has not been able to hold any events this year — usually holding one or two annually.
“Those fees are a big loss for us,” Vences said. “We budget for that revenue.”
The village charges Omega Motorsports and Half Century organizers $5,000 a day for use of the airport and additional fees for police, ambulance and fire department presence.
“The car clubs, those are not as big of a direct financial loss because their fees, I think, are $225 per day. We do lose on things like that,” plus the events are a boost to the local economy for such things as food and fuel, Vences said.
Overall, airport traffic has also been down slightly.
“The general aviation side here in Rantoul, we’ve not seen a massive decline, although one of the large special events (the Oshkosh air show in Wisconsin), our fuel sales usually go up in the month of July because of that. Because that event was canceled, all those people don’t have a need to stop in Rantoul.”
Another area has remained steady at the airport — its by agricultural flyers that spray fields.
“I think the farmers are starting to need them,” Vences said. “They typically start flying the fields in mid-July.”