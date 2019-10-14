RANTOUL — A Rantoul man has been given a notice to appear in court and cited for cruelty to animals after three dogs he owns allegedly attacked another dog and killed it last month in east Rantoul.
Laotis L. Buckley, 44, of the 1400 block of Kessler Drive is to appear Nov. 21 in Champaign County Circuit Court.
A spokesperson for the Rantoul Police Department said Buckley faces a fine of $125 if he pays prior to the court date. A higher fine might be set if Buckley does not pay the fine prior to the hearing, the spokesperson said.
Buckley had originally been cited for dangerous or vicious dogs. However, Police Chief Tony Brown said the case did not apply because that ordinance violation only pertains to animals that attack or injure humans, not other animals.
Buckley allegedly allowed his three dogs to attack a poodle, killing it, Sept. 26 in the 1600 block of Eater Drive, according to a Rantoul police report.
Neighbors told police they had heard Buckley encourage the dogs to attack the other dog and then recorded the attack on his cell phone.
The report said Buckley denied having urged the dogs to attack the animal and said he was only recording the end of the attack to show that his dogs were on a leash and the other dog was not.