Village trustees hear complaints about upcoming utility rate hikes

RANTOUL — Some residents are not pleased that the rates of all village-owned utilities will be adjusted at the same time next year.
Village trustees said they had received public comments questioning the plans.
At the board’s Dec. 3 study session, Mark Beauchamp, president of Utility Financial Solutions, recommended increases in three of the four utilities operated by the municipality over a five-year span. Electricity rates will decline slightly in some cases because of higher-than-anticipated uses in the industrial sector — presumably due to expansion at Rantoul Foods pork processing plant.
Beauchamp, citing debt ratio, cash reserves, utility income, system depreciation and potential growth, recommended rates climb for water, wastewater and natural gas. (Only about one-fourth of the town receives natural gas service from the village. The rest is served by Nicor.)
For customers with all four village-operated utilities, the overall rate will climb from $175.54 per month the first year to $192.08 per month after five years. That amount is actually down from the earlier recommendation of $209 per month in the fifth year.
Speaking at last week’s monthly meeting, Trustee Sherry Johnson said he had received “a lot of calls” from residents.
“They are not happy with all the rates going up,” Johnson said. “They’re saying there is money in the accounts and ‘Why do we have to keep raising everything?’”
Beauchamp had explained the need to maintain adequate cash reserve levels in the event of emergencies and equipment replacement.
Trustee Sam Hall said he had received “a few” comments as well.
“To summarize, they ask, ‘Why do them at the same time? Can we stair-step them?’” Hall said.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said a couple of factors weigh into the decision.
“Because of the way our computerized system is set up, the ability for our staff to go in at one time and change all of (the rates) is certainly most effective and efficient” if done at one time, Eisenhauer said.
“The second thing is because of the number of rental properties in town, setting them at one time so landlords know when those will occur gives them the ability to plan with their residents.”
Trustee Hank Gamel said what stood out to him in the presentation was that it showed what the village’s long-term costs are.
“Don’t forget, we’ve got bonds out that we’re paying debt service on,” Gamel said, adding that Beauchamp recommended increases at a certain level so the village will have the money “down the road” to pay long-term debt and so that increases will be graduated, eliminating huge increases all at once.
But Hall said it was his understanding that increases had not been made incrementally in recent years.
Trustee Gary Wilson said some village employees and other people, have told him the village’s water treatment plant equipment “is not getting any younger.”
“We’re 30-plus years now with that (equipment), and with the increase and fluctuation on the west side, it’s going to take more upkeep. ... It’s the cost of doing business,” Wilson said.
In discussing the ordinance relating to the rate adjustment for electric, Trustee Mark Wilkerson asked why it needed to be adjusted if there is no rate change.
Public Works Director Greg Hazel said some customers’ rates will decrease “while other areas, particularly the village rate, increases, trying to properly allocate cost for that class of service. ... It’s a net zero to the village, but it’s a rebalancing of costs.”
The board passed all of the rate adjustments unanimously. They will take effect in May.
Land bank director speaks
The board also heard from Mike Davis, who was recently hired as executive director of the Central Illinois Land Bank Authority, which Rantoul co-founded with Vermilion County.
Several other communities and counties are interested in joining the land bank authority. Davis said he believes larger land banks are the wave of the future.
“To be honest, I don’t think the state wants to see 30 or 40 land banks all over the state,” Davis said.
“I believe the larger municipalities are important, but whether it’s a village of 500 or a city of 30,000, I think there’s great work to be done.”
Davis said prior to the consolidation, Vermilion County received a $300,000 grant and Rantoul a $150,000 grant. Most recently the consolidated land bank received another $100,000.
He said a land bank in Ohio, located in an area of similar population as the central Illinois one, received about $500,00 annually “in their enabling legislation” and about $14 million for demolition of derelict properties.
St. Joseph recently joined the area land bank, and Decatur and the counties of Ford, Iroquois, Dewitt and Piatt are also interested.
“I want to see across those geographies how many demolitions are needed, how many rehabs are needed, where planning assistance is needed” prior to going to the state to see how much funding is available,” Davis said.
“If all I do is five rehabs and five demos a year, I think I’m a failure as a director.”
A land bank is a nonprofit entity that is established to assemble, temporarily manage and dispose of vacant land to stabilize neighborhoods and encourage re-use or redevelopment of urban property.
A native of Pennsylvania, Davis moved to central Illinois after his wife took a position at the University of Illinois.
Other business
Recreation Department Director Luke Humphrey gave a timeline for the renovation/expansion of Forum Fitness Center.
The village will receive a $750,000 Illinois Department of Natural Resources grant and will kick in $100,000 in village money.
He said he hopes an agreement can be reached in January or February and request for proposals can be issued for engineering services with the board approving those services in March.
From April to May, the engineers will work on plans for the project, and in June requests for proposals will be submitted for construction, which would receive board approval the following month.
An August completion date will be targeted.
The village will be required to pay the entire project cost up front and be reimbursed by the state for its $750,000 share. Humphrey said the village already has the money in its budget.
Wilkerson asked if the state had ever reneged on a grant reimbursement and was told it did for renovation of the library, which was converted from an Air Force bowling alley.
Village Clerk Mike Graham said he think the state will follow through this time.
“They are paying their bills,” Graham said. It’s not as bleak as it has been the last six years. The new governor is trying to run the train on time and pay the bills.”
The project will include demolition of walls in the cardio and weight rooms to expand square footage; installation of a drop ceiling in those rooms; the addition of new flooring, new electrical service and new windows in the cardio and weight rooms; installation of new men’s and women’s lockers; renovation of the men’s and women’s steam rooms; installation of HVAC in the locker rooms and construction of a 3,000-square-foot addition on the west side of the building.
Humphrey said new lighting in the gym and locker rooms has already been added.
Taco Bell property rezoning
The board voted to rezone property at 629 W. Champaign Ave. from R-2 (single-family residential) to C-2 (general commercial) to clear the way for construction of a new Taco Bell restaurant.
The site most recently housed a used-vehicle business.
The board approved the board meeting schedule for 2020. Study sessions will continue to be held the first Tuesday of the month, followed by the regular meeting the second Tuesday of the month. All will start at 6 p.m at the municipal building, 333 S. Tanner St.
The board extended the professional services agreement with PRO Ambulance Services for one year.
Mayor Chuck Smith swore in new police officers Rikki McComas and Conrad Powell.
A native of rural Allerton, McComas had served as a Champaign County corrections officer since 2017 and was named Corrections Officer of the Year in 2019. She also previously worked as an EMT and dispatcher for PRO Ambulance.
Powell, from Paxton, earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Illinois State University in August. He previously worked with OFS Health Care Systems, Bloomington.
Smith also recognized Humphrey for his 15 years of service.