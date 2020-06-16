RANTOUL — A human relations committee will be formed in Rantoul.
Responding to a request the previous week by resident Debbra Sweat to consider the role of the dormant committee, Mayor Chuck Smith said he and Grants Manager/HUD Administrator Ken Turner will begin formulating a change to the focus of the committee, which had met previously to settle housing issue matters.
Those changes will be presented to the village board in July for discussion.
“That, coupled with the unrest we have seen nationally and the desire to make sure the village of Rantoul remains supportive of all residents, leads me to reevaluate the purpose of the human relations committee,” Smith said.
He said he had asked Turner to help him with changing the mission of the committee and refocus its emphasis to advocate and education, “promotion of diversity, equality and unity within our community.”
Smith said he believes it is important for all citizens, “especially in times like these, to have an opportunity to share fears and concerns.”
“We believe expanding the role of the community will provide a conduit to creating action plans and engaging in activities which seek to insure all feel safe and equal,” Smith said, adding it is important to receive input from every demographic group in the community, “especially African American and Latino voices as well as the youth of our village.”
Another referendum?
At last week’s monthly meeting, the board voted 5-1, with Trustee Terry Workman voting “no,” to approve selection of a map dividing the village into six districts for the election of one trustee from each district.
Voters will elect trustees by district beginning with the April 2021 election. Previously, all candidates have been elected on an at-large basis regardless of where in the community they reside.
The map approval was expected. What wasn’t expected was the need to place a question on the November ballot of whether the village board seats would have staggered terms of two years and four years.
The board originally believed it could draw numbers out of a hat to determine which seats would be for two years and which would be for four years. But village attorney Ken Beth said the board will have to decide whether the question of staggered terms will appear on the ballot in November.
The board is expected to vote on the measure in July.
“There will be discussions next month about the terms,” Beth said. “It’s not anything decided tonight.”
Other business
The board also:
• Voted to approve a $470,769 change order with Byrne & Jones Construction to expand the stormwater project to serve the new sports complex that will be built in west Rantoul. The change order includes expansion of an existing pond into a functioning detention pond and installation of a 36-inch outfall/storm line and smaller tiles, to manage the existing field tiles.
• Approved a $29,000 agreement with Hutchison Engineering for the design of sidewalk improvements throughout the Maplewood Drive corridor.
• Voted to approve an agreement with Hutchison Engineering for the design of roadway improvements along Congress Avenue and Sheldon Street at a cost not to exceed $57,770.
• Approved a $41,015 service agreement with Merrell Bros. to reduce plant solids at the wastewater treatment plant.
• Affirmed Smith’s reappointment of department heads, including Scott Eisenhauer, administrator; Danny Russell, ESDA coordinator; Tony Brown, police chief; Luke Humphrey, recreation director; Pat Chamberlin, comptroller; Ken Waters, fire chief; and Greg Hazel, public works director.
• Heard from Smith that he had received inquiries on when village parks would be open. He said that won’t likely happen until Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan.
• Heard from Eisenhauer, who said the village is waiting on guidance from the governor’s office on when the Hap Parker Family Aquatic Center can be opened.
• Heard from Trustee Sherry Johnson, who asked if the village is “still thinking about doing something positive for the residents” in light of Fourth of July activities being canceled. Said Eisenhauer: “We think the community deserves some kind of community-wide event. Once we are given the governor’s guidance on how to handle large gatherings in a safe and efficient manner, we are certainly going to prepare an event of that nature.”