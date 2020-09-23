The village of Rantoul Public Works Department will begin flushing water mains during the weeks of Sept. 27 and Oct. 4.
Flushing of the system will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.
Due to the varying length of times required to flush the system and the potential for weather delays, specific areas will not be designated as to the date and time for flushing. Department officials suggest customers be alert to the potential of murky or discolored water during these periods and check the water before washing clothes or cooking.
Flushing the water mains results in an overall improvement to the quality of the water and the system.