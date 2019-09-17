RANTOUL — A local businessman is purchasing the building at 1120 Veterans Parkway from the village of Rantoul.
Kevin Applebee, owner of Willow Pond Golf Course, is buying the property for $150,000.
Arrow EDM currently occupies the building. It is the former longtime home of Birkey’s Farm Store, which has continued to lease the building from the village and to sublease it to Arrow EDM.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said Applebee intends to continue to lease the building to the company. Applebee was unavailable to comment.
It is the latest parcel on the grounds of the former Chanute Air Force Base to be sold by the village into private hands.
Engineering agreement for park work
In other business at last week’s monthly village board meeting, the board approved a $39,000 professional services engineering agreement with Engineering Resource Associates for land surveying, recreational planning, site civil engineering and landscape architectural services for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources OSLAD grant for the Rudzinski Park development.
The state of Illinois awarded the village a $360,000 grant for the project. The village will kick in $40,000.
The village anticipates the engineering work to be finished by November. Construction is expected to begin next March, with completion in August.
The board approved purchase of a 2020 Ford F150 truck from Shields Auto, Rantoul, for $25,335.
It will replace a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup and will be used by the code enforcement department to tow a trailer carrying mowing equipment and to pick up items that are dumped in village rights-of-way.
The board approved the purchase of a Siemens vacuum circuit breaker through Anixter of Mattoon for $19,484.
The circuit breaker will be used at the industrial substation west of Jeld-Wen. It will complete the systematic upgrade of the protection equipment for the substation.
The board approved an agreement with BHMG of Arnold, Mo., to upgrade the Prospect substation relay protection for $45,200.
The contract provides for upgrading two protective relays and servicing the remaining circuit breakers in the substation, which is located west of Eagle Wings and serves the village’s industrial customers.
New officer sworn in
Mayor Chuck Smith presented new police officer Nick Pampinella with his badge after he was sworn in.
A 2016 graduate of Dwight High School, Pampinella recently graduated from Western Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and criminal justice. He is a member of the Illinois Army National Guard assigned to the 233rd Military Police Company in Springfield.
Public comment
Resident Loise Haines complained that her new downtown store has not been added to the Shop Rantoul First web page.
She said she had been told different things as to who is responsible for maintaining the page. Haines said she opened the business in May.
“Shop Rantoul does say that it is run by the village and it’s here to promote business,” Haines said. “Somebody forgot me because I haven’t been on there. I’m doing great. You ought to come see us. Could you help all the businesses in Rantoul and not be so selective?”