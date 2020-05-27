RANTOUL — As a result of the region entering into Phase 3 of the state’s Restore Illinois plan, the village of Rantoul has added two new documents to its Reopen Rantoul website at myrantoul.com.
The first document is an application for any food and/or beverage establishments that wish to reopen.
Any restaurant, bar or club that wishes to open for outdoor service only beginning Friday, May 29, must submit the application outlining their operational plan for review and approval by the village.
Prior to submitting the application, people are asked to read all guidelines to ensure they can comply.
The second set of documents is the state’s Phase 3 guidelines and toolkits for a number of industries and activities that are allowed to return to some form of operation beginning May 29.
The link to the documents, and to a number of other reopening resources, can be found at champaigncountysafe.org.
The county website was developed by local organizations and municipalities, including Rantoul, to maintain the safety and well being of communities and to share information and resources with businesses in Champaign County.
The site will serve as a hub for Rantoul businesses to access resources, including reopening guidelines, sample signage, personal protective equipment, local cleaning companies, local printers and more information.
The reopening guidelines follow the state’s Restore Illinois plan, and highlight communication strategies for various types of businesses and provide details on how to prepare work spaces, cleaning and disinfecting procedures, PPE tutorials and general information on COVID-19. The information will assist industries ranging from agriculture to childcare to manufacturing and hospitality — all with specific guidelines on employee and customer protection, sanitation standards, social distance and more.
Businesses are also asked to take the Champaign County safe pledge, which sets out expectations customers can have when visiting local businesses.
They include:
• Employees wearing masks
• Employees frequently washing their hands
• Surfaces, equipment and other elements of the business are regularly cleaned and sanitized
• Social distancing measures are in place
Businesses can complete the pledge online and, upon review will be added to a list of pledged businesses that the public can review. They can then post their signed pledge in their windows to show their commitment to the health and safety of employees and customers.
Yard sales
Yard sales are allowed in Rantoul under several guidelines and restrictions:
• No more than 10 people shall be in attendance at the same time. If more than 10 are trying to enter the property, the owner should require them to wait in their cars until the number of attendees drops below 10.
• Social distancing should be encouraged with signage, and the host of the yard sale, as well as those attending, should all wear masks.
• Attendees should plan to spend more than 15 minutes at each yard sale host site.
• If possible, the host should consider installing an impermeable barrier between that person and their customers at checkout, and change transactions should be discouraged.